Bennett, left, and Netanyahu, right

A survey conducted by Maariv reveals that a new party led by Naftali Bennett continues to gain support and could reach 27 seats.

Most of its seats would be at the expense of other center-left bloc parties.

In such a scenrio, Likud wins 20 seats, the National Unity receives 13, Yesh Atid 11, the Democrats 10, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Yisrael Beiteinu 7, Otzma Yehudit 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and Ra'am 5.

In a scenario where only existing parties run, Likud garners 22 seats, Natinal Unity 19, Yesh Atid 15, Yisrael Beiteinu 14, the Democrats 12, Shas 9, United Torah Judaism 8, Otzma Yehudit 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Ra'am 5, and the Religious Zionist Party 4.

The coalition bloc would total 50 seats, while the opposition bloc strengthens to 60. The Arab parties receive 10 seats.