Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requesting that the issue of reopening the train route to Sderot be brought up at the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

In his letter, Smotrich wrote, "As you know, since the beginning of the fighting, the train route to Sderot has been closed due to the rocket threat and the intense fighting in the region. These measures were taken with security considerations to ensure the safety of passengers and residents. However, now, more than a year later, and given the current threat level, we must approve the reopening of the route with a broad strategic perspective.”

“Reopening the train line to Sderot is a vital step towards strengthening the sense of security for residents of the south. It symbolizes Israel's resilience in the face of its enemies, whose goal is to disrupt daily life and weaken the civilian population. We cannot allow security threats to paralyze our lives, and we must return to full routine by all means, even in areas under threat," Minister Smotrich added.

He noted that "the train line serves as a central transportation artery connecting Sderot to other parts of the country. Restoring its operations in full is critical for the recovery of the local economy, to improving accessibility for workers, students, and residents, and to enhancing Sderot's status as a developing and attractive area for settlement."

"I believe that, alongside the security challenges, our role as policymakers is to manage risks responsibly and enable as continuous a daily routine as possible. The defense establishment must continue to accompany this process and propose operational solutions to ensure passenger safety, but the overall responsibility for broad decision-making rests with us. Therefore, I request that you bring this issue for discussion and resolution at the Security Cabinet as soon as possible. Reopening the train route to Sderot is an essential decision, both strategically and economically, and it sends a clear message to residents and our enemies alike: the State of Israel remains steadfast, even in the most complex situations," Smotrich concluded.