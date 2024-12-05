President Isaac Herzog hosted a meeting today (Thursday), at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, with Muslim religious leaders and influential imams from Arab communities in Israel.

Considered key influencers in Arab society, the imams and religious leaders serve as civil servants, and often act as mediators in their communities, aiming to reduce violence and promote peace in Arab towns and villages.

Since the outbreak of the war, the imams have made it their mission to strengthen coexistence among the various faiths and communities in Israel, fostering tolerance, dialogue, and reconciliation — driven by the belief that this is the foundation for a stable and shared Israeli society.

During the meeting, the imams raised their deep concerns about the escalating violence and crime in Arab society. One of them expressed fear for his life, saying: "Every day, someone in our community is killed. We try and carry on as usual, but our situation is unnatural and unacceptable. I have no words. Every one of us here is threatened. Every single one."

Another imam shared his anguish: "I am conveying my pain to you as an Arab Muslim, hoping that this pain will reach everyone in the world through you."

President Herzog responded: “The rise in crime and violence within Arab society is alarming and deeply painful. It is a national challenge that requires us to continue working together until this phenomenon is eradicated."

"The pain is twofold: alongside the violence, terrorism also claims victims from all sectors of Israeli society. Therefore, we must continue to cooperate for a better future," the President said.

One of the leading imams from Rahat spoke about efforts to promote social mobility for women in the Arab community, sharing: "I succeeded in establishing a women's empowerment center. Today, nearly 300 women who previously could not read or write come to the center to learn. I taught them mediation skills, and now they mediate among women in their communities. I also provided them with first aid training. These women feel as if they have been reborn. Women who never used to leave their homes now have a place to go, and they have truly blossomed."

The President thanked the participants, listened to the many initiatives they are advancing in Arab society, and said: “I am a man of faith. I sincerely and deeply believe in God. I hold religious leaders in great esteem and respect, especially those who promote religious dialogue and have such significant social influence. One of the challenges is that the Israeli public does not understand the role of an imam or its importance. They are often exposed to frightening images from other arenas that are entirely unrelated to you."

“It is crucial to communicate how essential the role of the imam is. When we visit Arab communities, there is always an imam who comes to speak with us. This is an honor for us, as their influence extends deeply into the community and its surroundings.

“Now is the time to strengthen the imams, support them, and back them up. This is a cause I will personally advocate.

“The issue of crime is deeply troubling and horrific—it affects everyone. It is a terrible and devastating plague.

“I thank you all very much. Inshallah, we will see days of peace, good news, salvation, and comfort. Let us pray together for the return of the hostages. This is the key to everything. Intense negotiations are underway, and they could influence the entire region. Perhaps afterward, we will see a diplomatic process with Saudi Arabia, which, in my view, could transform the entire dialogue among the descendants of Abraham," President Herzog said.