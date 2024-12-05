The haredi parties are planning to intensify their pressure for the enactment of the Draft Law.

The haredi Mishpacha newspaper reported on Wednesday night that the haredi parties, who are considered loyal coalition partners of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are preparing to present him with a significant challenge.

According to the report, the haredi lawmakers intend to submit two significant legislative proposals that could place Netanyahu in a serious political dilemma.

The first proposal is a Draft Law tailored to the haredi community, which would exempt large numbers of yeshiva students from mandatory military service.

Alongside this, a second proposal will be submitted—a law to dissolve the Knesset. Approval of this law would bring down the government and lead to new elections.

These two contradictory proposals constitute both an ultimatum to the Prime Minister and an explicit threat to the continuation of his tenure.