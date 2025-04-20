Two students of well-known yeshivas were arrested on Sunday at Ben Gurion Airport while attempting to leave Israel due to stay of exit orders issued against them after they failed to report to the IDF recruitment center.

The men were taken to the IDF's Tel Hashomer Camp, where a hearing is expected to be held on the matter.

The "Lemaancha" organization, which assists yeshiva students with draft-related issues, reported that details of the case were immediately brought to the senior haredi rabbis, who instructed the organization's representatives how to act.

"We are closely, sensitively, and quietly accompanying the boys following the instructions from the rabbis," the organization stated.

In light of the incident, the organization warns against trusting the Interior Ministry's online system to check if there are stay of exit orders.

"There are sometimes discrepancies between the various data systems," the organization explained. "Refrain from arriving at sensitive locations, such as the airport, without conducting an in-depth inquiry beforehand."

This is just one in a series of similar cases in the past few months in which yeshiva students were arrested for alleged draft dodging.