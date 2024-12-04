A short while ago, Yamam and ISA forces apprehended the terrorist Ayman Ghanam in a hospital at Nablus (Shechem).

Ghanam was the third member of the terrorist cell that carried out the shooting attack in the Mehola junction on August 11th, 2024, in which Yehonatan Deutsch was killed and another Israeli civilian was injured.

Ghanam was injured in an ISA-directed strike in Aqabah, in the Jordan Valley area on December 3rd, 2024, and was evacuated to a hospital in Nablus. Following the elimination attempt, the security forces precisely operated and apprehended him today.

The operation was conducted following careful planning of the IDF and ISA, in order to mitigate harm to patients and the medical staff of the hospital.

Since the shooting attack carried out on August 11th, 2024, Ghanam was the head of a terrorist cell that planned to carry out a terrorist attack and posed an imminent threat to Israeli civilians, the IDF stated.

Related articles: Undercover operatives eliminate terrorist in Samaria

Additionally, it was cleared for publication that during a Yamam and IDF operation, with the direction of the ISA, conducted on October 9th, 2024 in the Jordan Valley Regional Brigade, the terrorist Abd al-Ra’uf Masri who also took part in the shooting attack was eliminated during exchanges of fire. M-16 rifles, cartridges, and military equipment were located on the terrorist's body.

At the beginning of the week, the terrorist Wael Lahluh was eliminated by the IDF and ISA in an aerial strike. Lahluh was the head of the terrorist cell that carried out the shooting attack along with three other terrorists. These additional terrorists carried out several shooting attacks in the area of Gilboa.

The security forces will continue to operate wherever necessary to thwart terrorism in the area and to maintain the safety of Israeli civilians.