The body of hostage Itai Svirsky, who was kidnapped on October 7, has been recovered from the Gaza Strip, it was cleared for publication Wednesday evening.

Itai, 38, was a resident of Tel Aviv. He was kidnapped from Kibbutz Be'eri, where he was visiting his family. His parents, Orit and Rafi Svirsky, were murdered during the massacre in the kibbutz on October 7, 2023.

Kibbutz Be'eri announced Itai's death in January. Fellow hostage Yossi Sharabi was also confirmed to have been killed in the same announcement.

"Kibbutz Be'eri mourns the death of our beloved member Itai Svirsky kidnapped on October 7th to Gaza, the announcement stated. "We share in the profound grief of the Svirsky family. This loss is unfathomable for the families. Everything must be done to bring the living home safely and the murdered for proper burial."