Hamas leaders have ordered the organization's operatives to "neutralize the hostages" if Israel launches a rescue operation to free the hostages, Reuters reported on Wednesday,

The report cites an "internal document" in which Hamas leaders ordered operatives holding the Israeli hostages to "neutralize them," after Hamas leaders claimed that "information has been received that Israel is planning an operation to rescue the hostages."

The document also tells operatives to "not consider the possible consequences of carrying out the instructions" and places responsibility for the fate of the hostages on Israel.

The document does not specify when the Israeli rescue operation is scheduled to take place or whether Israel has information about the location of the hostages, but it does state that "Israel is planning a rescue operation similar to the one it conducted in June in the Nuseirat camp." In the rescue operation in question, four Israeli hostages were rescued from Hamas captivity.

In the internal document dated November 22, under the heading "Recommendations," Hamas leaders instruct operatives to "tighten the living conditions of the hostages" and "activate neutralization orders ... as an immediate and swift response to any adventure by the enemy." However, they do not specify in the document what the word "neutralize" means and whether the intention is to kill the hostages.

101 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza more than a year after they were kidnapped during the October 7 massacre,