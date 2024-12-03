Earlier today (Tuesday), the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike in Damascus targeting Hezbollah’s representative to the Syrian military, Salman Nemer Jamaa, The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

"The Syrian regime has actively supported Hezbollah, enabling weapon smuggling to Lebanon and by that endangering Syrian and Lebanese civilians. Jamaa was a key Hezbollah figure supporting these operations," the IDF stated

Jamaa, a senior Hezbollah terrorist, has held various positions in the Hezbollah terrorist organization over the past years, especially in the Syrian arena.

He had previously served as the Head of Intelligence in the Khiam arena, the Head of Operations in Hezbollah’s Damascus command center, and in recent years, Hezbollah’s representative to the Syrian military.

As part of his role, Jamaa was responsible for coordinating between Hezbollah operatives and the Syrian military, including supporting weapons smuggling from Syria to Hezbollah including during the “Swords of Iron” war. Additionally, he was in close contact with Syrian state officials.

"Salman Nemer Jamaa's elimination degrades both Hezbollah’s presence in Syria and Hezbollah’s ongoing force-building efforts," the IDF said.