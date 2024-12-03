Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Hezbollah mortar attack on northern Israel during a Cabinet meeting in Nahariya Tuesday afternoon.

"We are committed to a ceasefire, but we will not tolerate ceasefire violations by the other side either," Netanyahu said,

Netanyahu also addressed US President-Elect Trump's ultimatum to Hezbollah and said, "I want to thank President Trump for his strong statement yesterday about the need for Hamas to release the hostages, the responsibility of Hamas. This adds another force to our continuing efforts to release all the hostages. Thank you, President Trump."

"This is a very strong statement, which makes it clear that there is one party responsible for this situation - and that is Hamas. Trump put the emphasis in the right place, on Hamas, and not on the Israeli government as is customary among us," he added.

Yesterday, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action!"

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!" Trump wrote.

On Monday, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched two mortar rounds at IDF positions on Mount Dov in northern Israel, the first such attack from the terror group since the ceasefire went into effect last Wednesday.