The mother of Keith Siegel, who has been held in Gaza for 424 days, passed away last night (Tuesday) before her son returned from captivity.

Keith's daughter, Ilan, wrote on her Facebook account: "My father could not say goodbye to his mother who will never return. He won't stand with us tomorrow at the cemetery, he can't say farewell to the woman who raised and loved him all his life."

Ilan added: "A violent and murderous terrorist organization dictates our lives from the Gaza Strip to the great United States, and the world remains silent."

In April, Hamas released a video featuring Siegel. "I want to tell my family that I love you very much. It is important for you to know that I am okay, and I hope very much that you are too. I have very fond memories of Passover last year when we all celebrated together, and I hope there will be a wonderful surprise for all of us," he said.