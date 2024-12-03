The investigation of senior police officials continues. Officers arrested and interrogated yesterday are expected to be questioned under caution today. Additional figures are anticipated to provide open testimonies regarding the case.

It was reported last night that the Commissioner of the Prison Service, Rav Gonder Kobi Yaakobi, is the senior officer who was arrested and interrogated by the Department for Police Investigations.

Yaakobi was questioned on suspicion of disrupting investigative processes and breach of trust for over 12 hours before being released under restrictive conditions, barring contact with other individuals involved in the matter.

A senior police officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner was arrested on suspicion of bribery offenses, and another officer of the rank of Chief Inspector was suspected of bribery, breach of trust, and misuse of authority.

Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi responded to the investigation: "The Attorney General is abusing her power. Disapproval of government policies prompts her to persecute officials who implement them. Investigating the Prison Service Commissioner is nothing short of subversive action aimed at undermining government sovereignty. Who investigates the Attorney General for breach of trust? Is the 'guardian of the gate' above the law? We must send her home!"

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented: "As Commissioner of the Prison Service, Yaakobi has revolutionized the organization, achieving governance and order since assuming his position. I am aware of the Attorney General's disapproval of his changes, yet in a democracy, there's no place for 'framing' someone for unpopular views and policies. I fully support him as he continues leading the Prison Service."

"She decided to attempt framing me through her private investigation department, officially named: Department for Police Investigations." He demanded a review of whether Gali Baharav-Miara can continue in her role, urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin to intervene.

"The Attorney General embarked on a wild, anti-democratic, unlawful campaign aiming to topple the government. For the right-wing government to function without Attorney General interference, we must halt this wild campaign and prevent a judicial coup."

"Therefore, I demand that the government convene this Sunday to decide on the establishment of a public committee led by retired Judge Asher Grunis to assess if the Attorney General should continue serving, bringing the matter to a government vote. It's time to reach conclusions and take action."