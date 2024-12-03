Disgraced former movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been returned to Bellevue Hospital in New York City for "emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention," his attorney, Imran Ansari, confirmed in a statement quoted by ABC News on Monday.

"It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilizes," Ansari added.

Weinstein, who is currently incarcerated at Rikers Island, is awaiting a new trial on sexual assault charges. Weinstein has been diagnosed with multiple health issues, including leukemia, according to his associates.

Weinstein has filed a lawsuit against New York City and its Department of Correction, alleging negligence and failure to provide proper medical care.

Ansari claimed that Weinstein "has been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island."

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Weinstein, described the situation as "mistreatment [that] constitutes cruel and unusual punishment."

Weinstein, 72, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison, but his conviction was overturned on appeal in April and a retrial was ordered.

He remains in prison in New York as he appeals a separate 2022 conviction in Los Angeles, where he was found guilty on three sexual assault charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison.