Film producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on Monday of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault, but acquitted of one count of sexual battery after a trial in Los Angeles, NBC News reported.

Monday’s verdict came nearly three years after the disgraced movie mogul was convicted in an earlier trial in New York City.

The jury of four women and eight men was hung on three other counts against him. They deliberated for nine days.

Weinstein, 70, pleaded not guilty in both trials and denies all allegations. He is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, where he was found guilty in February 2020 of two felonies — third-degree rape and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

In both trials, Weinstein waived his right to take the witness stand, noted NBC News.

The trial took on higher stakes after the New York State Court of Appeals agreed in August to allow Weinstein to appeal his 2020 conviction.

In opening arguments, Los Angeles prosecutors portrayed Weinstein as a relentless sexual predator who lorded his status as “the most powerful man in Hollywood” over the women he abused.

Weinstein lawyer Mark Werksman countered that the accusers engaged in consensual and “transactional” sexual conduct with his client, accusing them of reframing their experiences as abuse in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

The defense called six people to testify during the trial.