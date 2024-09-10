Disgraced former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in New York on Sunday night “due to several medical conditions,” his representatives said on Monday.

“We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today,” Weinstein’s spokesman Juda Engelmayer and prison consultant Craig Rothfeld said in a statement to CNN.

“As we have extensively stated before, Mr. Weinstein suffers a plethora of significant health issues that need ongoing treatment,” they added.

A source familiar with the circumstances of the hospitalization said the surgical procedure was completed. Weinstein’s scheduled court appearance for Thursday is still set to occur unless a physician instructs him otherwise, the source said.

Weinstein’s defense counsel was notified in mid-August that a New York grand jury was considering evidence related to sexual assault allegations against him but it is unclear if the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has secured a new indictment.

Weinstein, 72, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison, but his conviction was overturned on appeal in April and a retrial was ordered.