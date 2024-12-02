Mandy Damari, mother of 28-year-old British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari, delivered a passionate plea to Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) Lunch in London today.

On 7 October 2023, Hamas terrorists entered Emily’s house in Kfar Aza, killed her dog, then shot and injured Emily, blindfolded and kidnapped her in her own car into Gaza where she remains after 423 days.

Mandy Damari stated in her address, “From the United Nations and the Red Cross to the Qatari Government, I have been calling for medical care to be delivered immediately to all the hostages. Today I asked Keir Starmer and the British government to lead this effort on the international stage, to secure urgent medical visits to Emily and the other 100 hostages, before it is too late and to keep them all alive, while the campaign to bring them home continues.”

“After FOURTEEN months in hell, symbolic statements are no longer enough. The UK Government needs to help us find new ways to help Emily and the other hostages. Not in spirit. Not in words. In actions…NOW. I pray they will so all the hostages and their families can finally wake up from this nightmare. We need an immediate and unconditional release of all of the hostages," she said.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “Everyone here who heard Mandy's speech, will be moved today as I have been. The events of October 7 are a terrible reminder that in the one place [Israel] that the world promised Jews will be protected, they are still not safe. There’s sexual violence and the unknown for those in captivity, including British families… Will they ever come home? The UK position towards the ceasefire has not changed. There is no ceasefire worthy of the name without the return of the hostages.”

Mandy’s speech was delivered to over 550 attendees at this year’s Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) Annual Lunch in Westminster, with guests of honour Keir Starmer, as well as Foreign Secretary David Lammy.