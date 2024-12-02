The IDF this week operated in southern Lebanon, responding to violations of the ceasefire agreement by Hezbollah.

According to reports, the IDF on Monday targeted a motorcycle in Marjaayoun in southern Lebanon. Earlier on Monday, Al Mayadeen reported that an Israeli UAV struck near Hush a-Said Ali, in the Hermel area in northern Lebanon.

The IDF later confirmed: "On Sunday and this morning, the IDF operated in southern Lebanon in response to several acts by Hezbollah in Lebanon that posed a threat to Israeli civilians, in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

"As part of these activities, the IDF struck several military vehicles that were operating in the area of a Hezbollah missile manufacturing site in Beqaa. In addition, the IDF struck terrorist infrastructure sites used to smuggle weapons adjacent to the Syria-Lebanon border in the Hermel area. These posed a threat to the State of Israel and were a violation of the ceasefire understandings."

The statement added, "We are aware of reports regarding a soldier from the Lebanese military who was injured in one of the strikes and the incident is under investigation."

"Additionally, the IDF conducted several strikes in response to Hezbollah terrorists in the area of south Lebanon, thwarting threats to Israeli civilians.

"The IDF is operating against any threat against the State of Israel."