Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich met on Sunday evening with Osnat Peri, chairwoman of the Kibbutz Nir Oz council, along with senior members of the kibbutz.

Also attending the meeting were Shlomi Heisler, Director General of the Ministry of Finance, representatives from the Budget Department and the Accountant General’s office, and Emi Palmor, who is accompanying the kibbutz’s reconstruction efforts.

The meeting followed a visit by Minister Smotrich to the kibbutz about two weeks ago, during which he witnessed firsthand the devastation and destruction in the kibbutz, heard the harrowing stories from October 7, and learned about the significant challenges the community faces, as well as about its steadfast resilience.

Sunday’s discussion focused on the efforts to rehabilitate, develop, and grow the kibbutz, as well as on the challenges and opportunities for absorbing additional residents in the future.

The minister expressed his deep admiration for the courage and determination demonstrated by the members of the kibbutz.

"The determination and heroism of the members of Kibbutz Nir Oz are an inspiration to us all. I am fully committed to continuing to work using all necessary means to develop the kibbutz, bring about its flourishing, and assist in restoring the community to a life full of creativity and prosperity," said Smotrich.