A new video released on Sunday evening shows the shooting attack at the Gitti Avishar Junction in Samaria this past Friday, in which nine Israelis were injured.

The footage shows the terrorist stopping his car near the bus shelter at the site.

The terrorist is then seen exiting the vehicle and opening fire at the bus. Within a short time, he is neutralized by security forces who were present at the scene.

Three of the nine victims suffered serious injuries, while six others sustained light to moderate injuries. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bus that was targeted, route 286 operated by the "Tnufa" company, was traveling from Ariel to Tel Aviv.

Among those who were injured in the attack was the driver of the bus , who suffered serious injuries.

Earlier on Sunday, IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Border Police forces operated in the Palestinian Arab village of Einabus to map the home of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack ahead of its demolition.

The terrorist, Samer Mohammed Hussein, a 48-year-old resident of Einabus, is a former prisoner who served time in Israeli prisons over terror-related activities he carried out for the Hamas terrorist organization.