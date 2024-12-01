Twenty-four hours after the release of a video showing Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, his father, Adi Alexander, joined the Hostages March in Central Park with an urgent plea to US President Joe Biden and President-elect Trump: Seal a deal to bring all 101 hostages home.

Adi Alexander, father of Edan Alexander, related, "Seeing my son alive for the first time in over a year gave us hope but reignited our urgency. Edan’s haunting words — ‘Every day here feels like an eternity’ — demand action."

"President Biden, President-elect Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu: this is a moment for courage, collaboration, and decisive action. Strength means nothing without action."

Orna and Ronen Neutra, parents of Omer Neutra, added, "The 101 hostages must come home. We appreciate President Biden's commitment and urge Biden and Trump to seize this moment before January. Omer and Edan made the ultimate sacrifice for the country they love. They deserve to come home."

Mark Levine, Manhattan Borough President, said, "This is a moment that can unite us all. We must demand our leaders act now to bring the hostages back."