After more than one month of investigations, the Shin Bet (ISA) reached the conclusion on Sunday that the truck ramming attack in Glilot was a terrorist attack.

The authorities reached the final conclusion based on the conduct of the terrorist after the ramming, and specifically his attempt to attack police officers with a pole, reinforcing the conclusion that this was a planned attack.

The attack took place at the Glilot junction, when truck driver Rami Natur, an Israeli citizen from Qalansuwa, rammed into a group of people, killing Bezalel Carmi, 72, and injuring about 38 people, including six in serious condition.

The terrorist, who was neutralized by a civilian at the scene, left behind no findings that could indicate an unintentional accident or a medical problem that could have caused the incident.

Additional testimonies indicated that Natur, who had previously been distant from religion, had started praying two weeks before the attack, and on the day of the incident came to work shaved and well-groomed.