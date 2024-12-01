Israel demanded that an Iranian plane turn back and not land at the Damascus airport, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, Israel's defense echelon suspected that the plane contained weapons intended for the Hezbollah terror group, and that these would have passed to Hezbollah by way of Syria. For this reason, IAF fighter planes were called, and flew alongside the Iranian plane, ordering its pilot to reverse course.

The pilot acquiesced to the Israeli demand and returned to its airport of origin.

It later became clear that the weapons had been intended for the Syrian army, and that Iran had been seeking to support the Syrian regime in its battle against the rebels.

Meanwhile, over the past day, the IDF operated in several locations in southern Lebanon to remove threats to the State of Israel that were in violation the ceasefire agreement conditions.

As part of these operations, on Saturday, IDF troops identified several armed terrorists adjacent to a church in southern Lebanon that was actively used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The troops fired toward the terrorists and eliminated them. The eliminated terrorists were operatives in the Hezbollah Khiam ground defense, anti-tank missile, and artillery units, and shot at the troops from the church.

Following the elimination of the terrorists, the troops scanned the church area and located a tunnel shaft containing weapons.

The IDF remains in southern Lebanon and acts against any threat to the State of Israel.