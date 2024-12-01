Amid an unprecedented surge in global antisemitism since the October 7th attacks, dozens of Chabad rabbis who serve Hebrew-speaking Israeli communities across the diaspora met with Israel’s Chief Rabbi Kalman Bar during the International Conference of Chabad Shluchim in New York.

These rabbis, representing a network that supports nearly one million Israeli expats, addressed the growing challenges their communities face, including rising hostility, isolation, and the need for enhanced Jewish connection abroad.

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, director of the International Conference of Shluchim and Chairman of the Chabad Diaspora Network, emphasized the essential role of these emissaries: “The shluchim are the global support system of the Jewish people, providing aid in situations where no one else does. This group, serving Israeli expats, is particularly critical in addressing the rising tide of antisemitism and creating a cultural and spiritual home for Israelis in an increasingly uncertain world.”

At the meeting, rabbis shared striking accounts of their work in recent months. From campuses in the United States, where Israeli students face hostile protests and are afraid to display their Jewish identity, to Israeli professionals in Europe navigating antisemitic backlash, the stories reflected the wide-ranging challenges faced by these communities.

Chief Rabbi Bar listened closely as rabbis reported on creating spaces for Israelis to come together — whether through holiday celebrations, Hebrew-language education, or pastoral care — and helping individuals confront the uncertainty of their circumstances.

Organized by Rabbi Shimon Binstock, director of the Chabad Diaspora Network at Chabad Headquarters, the meeting brought together leaders from major Israeli hubs like Silicon Valley and remote regions in Africa. Rabbi Mordechai Farkash, Chief Rabbi for Israeli communities abroad, underscored the urgency of their mission, noting the dual role these rabbis play: preserving Jewish identity among expats while providing tangible support in the face of growing threats.

The meeting also explored concrete next steps. Chief Rabbi Bar announced an initiative to expand the Chief Rabbinate’s collaboration with Chabad’s network for Israeli expats, with a focus on halachic guidance tailored to the unique challenges of Israeli life abroad, Hebrew-language lifecycle services, and strengthening religious education for children growing up in diaspora communities. He also delivered a Torah lesson, drawing from Rabbi Elazar ben Azarya’s leadership in opening the Beit Midrash to all students, likening it to the Rebbe’s mission of ensuring no Jew is left without access to Jewish life.

The gathering concluded with a communal prayer for Israel, led by Rabbi Yitzchak Gershovitz of Tenafly, New Jersey, who recited Psalm 20 and called for the safe return of captives, including Idan ben Yael Alexander, an Israeli soldier from his community. Rabbi Bar followed with the Mi Shebeirach prayer, reminding the group, “When one of us is in captivity, we are all in captivity. Our prayers must be united, just as our efforts to support these communities must be unwavering.”

The meeting closed with spontaneous hasidic singing and dancing, capturing the resilience and shared mission of the participants. These emissaries, who have shouldered the immense responsibility of serving Hebrew-speaking expats, continue to provide a lifeline for Israelis navigating life far from home under increasingly difficult circumstances.

The meeting was a key moment in strengthening ties between Chabad emissaries and the Chief Rabbinate. Special thanks were extended to Rabbi Shlomi Peles for facilitating the event, which serves as a pivotal step in addressing the unique challenges faced by Israelis abroad.