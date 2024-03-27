Mrs. Leah Althaus, a young mother and Shlucha in Dnipro, Ukraine, passed away on Tuesday, 16 Adar II, 5784, at age 28.

Chabad-on-Line reports that Leah was a Shlucha in Dnipro, where she began serving with her husband, Rabi Zelig Althaus, soon after their marriage. Her husband also serves as a Mashpia in the Tomchei Temimim Yeshiva in Dnipro.

Leah suffered a heart complication last week, and was flown to Israel for treatment in critical condition. She passed away at Tel Hashomer Hospital. Many around the world prayed for her recovery and performed Mitzvos in her merit.

She is survived by her husband Rabbi Chaim Zelig Althaus and their four children. She is also survived by her parents, Rabbi and Mrs. Meir Ashkenazi, the Rov of Kfar Chabad, and her in-laws, Rabbi and Mrs. Pinchas Althaus of Holon, Israel.

She is also survived by her grandparents, Rabbi and Mrs. Dovid Meir Drookman, Rov of Kiryat Motzkin, and Rebbetzin Sima Ashkenazi, Kfar Chabad.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.