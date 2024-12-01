Hundreds of yeshiva students from the Gur hasidic sect were instructed Sunday to remain in Jerusalem and not to return to their yeshiva in northern Israel, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The instruction comes despite the recent ceasefire deal signed between Israel and Lebanon, and the decision of many educational institutions in northern Israel to reopen their doors.

According to the report, the students evacuated their yeshiva, located in Hatzor Haglilit, at the start of the war- even before the Home Front Command issued instructions to do so.

Later, when bomb shelters were built for the students, to the tune of hundreds of thousands of shekels, their rebbe (hasidic leader) still did not support them returning north, due to what he perceived as an unnecessary risk.

The students are currently studying in the large Gur yeshiva in Jerusalem.