The IDF on Saturday night announced that restrictions for Israeli communities near the Lebanon border will be eased.

"Following a situational assessment held by the Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi, the Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, determined that as of this evening (Saturday) at 18:00, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines," the IDF announcement read.

"As part of the changes, the activity scale in the areas of the Confrontation Line and the Northern Golan will change from Limited Activity to Partial Activity.

"In the rest of the country, Full Activity will be permitted without the restriction on gatherings except for the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip (Full Activity with the restriction of gatherings of up to 2000 people)."

The IDF added, "Guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed by the public. Full guidelines are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app."