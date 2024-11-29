IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi hints that after concluding the investigations of the failures leading up to the October 7 disaster, he intends to resign from his position.

"The investigation of the events of October 7 is an integral part of the process. It is conducted with seriousness and great pain, primarily to improve and learn. At the conclusion of the investigations, we will also make personal decisions and enforce commander responsibility - from me down," wrote Halevi in a letter to commanders.

He discussed the new appointments he led in the General Staff and rejected the criticism directed at him on the subject and the Defense Minister's decision to delay the promotion of two officers until their connection to the October 7th massacre is examined.

"Appointing officers to positions is not a privilege but a command and operational duty. My responsibility and duty are to ensure that the IDF continues to win, provide security, and fulfill its missions, and therefore also to appoint and develop you for the coming roles. The IDF cannot afford to stagnate," wrote Halevi.

He added, "As Chief of Staff, I am the one who defines the complexity of the missions for you, who sends you to the battlefield. My responsibility and duty are to ensure that the IDF continues to win, provide security, and fulfill its missions, and therefore also to appoint and develop you for the coming roles.''

''The decisions we made in appointing commanders have undergone the most thorough examination that can be performed at this stage. When we evaluate people, we are committed to examining both their involvement on October 7th and their performance during the war. It's of great importance to develop commanders who have experienced combat - this experience is invaluable. Know that the General Staff, with me at its head, are engaged in this task with utmost reverence," he concluded.