Brigadier General Yisrael Shomer, the IDF's chief of operations, has warned that the IDF has not yet removed the threat to northern Israel, and the ceasefire was premature.

Speaking with Israel Hayom, Shomer said, "We will live by our sword in the coming years - the threat was not removed."

The test with Hezbollah will be in enforcement and maintaining Israel's military achievements from Northern Arrows, he explained., as well as in Israel's willingness to do things right.

"We need to see that [terror] does not regrow, again, in Lebanon, and also in Gaza," he explained. "And if it starts to grow, we need to go in and attack, even at the cost of them firing a few rockets at us. Better a few days of battle than Hezbollah going back to what it had been."

On Thursday night, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi promised, "Any deviation from this agreement will be enforced with fire. The Northern Command knows this. I'll also speak shortly about the role of the Israeli Air Force. We will enforce this strongly and decisively. This is important because of the tremendous effort we made to reach this point."

He added: "But more than that — the residents of the north are watching now, and they want to see us resolutely enforce this so they can return to their homes. This is our duty to them, and our duty to ourselves. But first and foremost, it is our duty to the residents of the north. Therefore, we will proceed with unwavering determination in enforcement.”