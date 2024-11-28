IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi held an operational briefing on Thursday with members of the General Staff Forum.

"This agreement is the result of months of fighting, particularly the last three months. Many achievements have been made in Lebanon—intense work and determined efforts eliminating the entire senior echelon and all the commanders. We must remember this. Think back: from Jawad Al-Tawil at the beginning of January and onward—all the targeted eliminations, all the strikes, the entire chain of command," Halevi stated.

"We are now moving toward a new phase, where the same determination that brought us to this agreement will be applied in enforcement. We know precisely that Hezbollah reached this agreement from a position of necessity and weakness. With the same power we used to secure the agreement, we will now enforce it—no less so," he continued.

The Chief of Staff emphasized: "Any deviation from this agreement will be enforced with fire. The Northern Command knows this. I'll also speak shortly about the role of the Israeli Air Force. We will enforce this strongly and decisively. This is important because of the tremendous effort we made to reach this point."

He concluded: "But more than that—the residents of the north are watching now, and they want to see us resolutely enforce this so they can return to their homes. This is our duty to them, and our duty to ourselves. But first and foremost, it is our duty to the residents of the north. Therefore, we will proceed with unwavering determination in enforcement.”