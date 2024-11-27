Local authorities in the Golan Heights and Western Galilee are outraged by the Defense Ministry's decision not to change directives, despite previous announcements that classes in schools would resume on Thursday.

According to a report on Galei Tzahal (Army Radio), Defense Minister Israel Katz made the decision to prevent the reopening of schools in communities in the north and to maintain the restrictions of the Home Front Command, contrary to the recommendations of the heads of the Northern Command and Home Front Command.

Security sources revealed that during the afternoon on Wednesday, the IDF recommended allowing schools to reopen, and the Home Front Command even held preparatory discussions with local authorities to prepare them for the reopening. However, later in the day, Minister Katz reviewed the recommendations and decided not to approve them.

The Defense Minister explained his decision and said, "The Defense Ministry's decision not to lift restrictions and not to return the Galilee and northern communities to routine tomorrow is a necessary precautionary measure and a clear message regarding Israel's determination to enforce the [ceasefire] agreement.”

“If Hezbollah continues its attempts to violate the agreement and the Lebanese government fails to fulfill its obligations, Israel is prepared to respond with force. We will not compromise or waver on the security of the residents of the north," Katz stated.