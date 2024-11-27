Before the ceasefire came into effect on Tuesday, IAF fighter jets, under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, struck Hezbollah's largest precision-guided missile production site in Bekaa's Janta area. The 1.4-kilometer-long underground infrastructure was used to produce surface-to-surface missiles and components of different weapons and store a range of precision weapons designated to be used in attacks on Israel.

The site was located in an underground compound near the Syrian border. Due to its proximity, the site was a central point through which thousands of weapons components and even terrorist operatives were smuggled between Syria and Lebanon. In the hours preceding the strike on the site, several strikes were conducted in the area to eliminate terrorists and dismantle its surrounding infrastructure. Among the targets struck was a central compound of Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces where Hezbollah operatives were located. The operatives trained in the compound for Hezbollah’s ‘Conquer the Galilee' plan.

Hezbollah's production capacity in Lebanon has increased over the past decade with Iranian support as a mechanism for arming the terrorist organization with precision-guided missiles after several attempts made by Iran to smuggle missiles to Hezbollah were thwarted by Israel. As part of this effort, several production sites were established throughout Lebanon, which centered upon the site that was struck on Tuesday.

In recent years, Hezbollah began building and operating this site with Iranian assistance and cooperation. Iranian operatives worked at the site alongside Lebanese Hezbollah terrorists.

According to the IDF, this is Hezbollah's most strategic missile production infrastructure in Lebanon that was struck during the war. The strike was made possible following precise intelligence that was collected and built over the years.

The IDF noted that the strike constituted a blow to Hezbollah's weapons production capabilities, which have been severely damaged in recent months.