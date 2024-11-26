The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the IAF has completed a series of intelligence-based strikes on 20 terror targets in the area of Beirut. These strikes included 13 terror targets in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut. Among the targets struck were a Hezbollah aerial defense unit center, an intelligence center, command centers, weapons storage facilities, an operations room, an artillery storage facility, and terrorist infrastructure sites.

Seven other targets struck were components of Hezbollah's financial system, including headquarters, storage facilities, and branches of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, which are used by Hezbollah to collect and store its terrorist funds. Several days ago, the Minister of Defense announced financial sanctions on 24 senior depositors of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association due to their involvement in terror funding.

The entire operation lasted about two minutes.

"Hezbollah has consistently exploited the people of Lebanon, including by funneling funds into its own pockets and establishing a parallel economic system dedicated to its terrorist operations," the IDF stated.

Earlier, it was reported that IDF forces were operating in the area of the Litani River for the first time since the withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

The Cabinet is set to meet to discuss a US-brokered ceasefire with Hezbollah today.