Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett eulogized fallen soldier Yona Brief.

''Despite all our prayers, Duvdevan soldier Yona Brief passed away this morning surrounded by his loving family after a 14-month battle for his life.''

''Together with so many people, we prayed and hoped for Yona's recovery - and Yona did not give up. Even when doctors said it was over, he surprised them every time, until his heart stopped forever this morning.''

''His parents, Hazel and David, and his five siblings surrounded him with round-the-clock devotion. A wonderful Zionist family that immigrated from San Francisco to Israel and established a home here, and feels such pain.''

"May we be worthy of Yona Brief's sacrifice. I mean this in a tangible way. Let us try to be a little 'Yona.' Let us not despair, just as Yona did not. Let us not give up on ourselves. Let us put the country's good before our own. Let us care for our friends, as Yona did when he jumped into the fire to try and rescue his companions and took 13 bullets to his body. May we be better."

"May the memory of Yona be blessed and preserved forever."