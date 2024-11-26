US President-elect Donald Trump announced Monday his intention to implement significant tariff increases on goods imported from Mexico, Canada, and China, beginning on his first day in office.

Trump described the measure as a response to issues related to illegal immigration, crime, and drug trafficking at the US border.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, as quoted by CNN. “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!”

He added that both neighboring countries have the capacity to address what he called a "long simmering problem."

Trump also announced plans to impose a 10% increase on tariffs for Chinese goods already subject to duties, citing China’s role in the illegal drug trade as a key concern.

“I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States – But to no avail,” Trump wrote.

He further stated that Chinese officials had assured him they would take action by executing drug dealers involved in the trade but “never followed through.”