Mayor of Nahariya Ronen Marelly criticized the government's actions today in an interview with 103FM, calling for aggressive strikes against Lebanon's infrastructure.

Marelly stated, "Israel has failed. There is constant shelling here. We are currently paying for the mistake of evacuating northern settlements. We have been abandoned. We must destroy all of Lebanon."

The mayor emphasized that the criticism was not directed at the military, "The army is doing an amazing job. The government needs to come to Nahariya today to provide solutions for its residents. We are not willing to be weak. Let the government come to us and provide us with solutions."

He further stated that if government ministers visited Nahariya and experienced Hezbollah's bombardments, things would change.