Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi will meet on Friday with European foreign ministers in an attempt to move along a process that would lead to a renewed nuclear deal.

Last week, the Islamic Republic offered to limit its uranium enrichment to only 60%, less than the level needed to create a nuclear weapon, in exchange for the US and EU not to impose new sanctions. However, the EU denied Iran's offer, and now the Foreign Ministry in Tehran is trying to reach a new agreement.

Friday's meetings with the European diplomats will end a two-year hiatus during which no meetings were held to discuss a new nuclear deal. With this, the US, Russia, and China, who were signed on the 2015 deal, which President Trump pulled out of, will not attend the meetings. The Foreign Ministers of the UK, Germany, France, and other EU states will participate in the meetings.

After rejecting Iran's offer to limit its enrichment to 60%, European powers and the United States passed a resolution requiring the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to produce a “comprehensive and updated assessment” of Iran’s nuclear activities by spring 2025.

If the IAEA rules that Iran violated its commitments, the US and EU will impose additional sanctions on the regime. In response to the decision, Iran announced on Friday plans to launch a "significant series of new and advanced" centrifuges to speed up the program's development.