European powers and the United States on Wednesday introduced a resolution censuring Iran for its insufficient cooperation on its nuclear program, even after the head of the UN nuclear watchdog acknowledged a "concrete step" by Iran to limit its uranium stockpile, AFP reported.

During a board meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, diplomats confirmed to AFP that Paris, Berlin, London, and Washington had formally tabled the resolution. The vote is expected to take place on Thursday.

This move follows a visit to Iran by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who inspected major enrichment facilities at Fordow and Natanz.

On Tuesday, new IAEA reports were submitted indicating that Iran has proposed halting the expansion of its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity—close to the 90% threshold required for weapons-grade material—on the condition that Western powers abandon efforts to pass a resolution condemning its lack of cooperation with the IAEA.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Grossi praised Iran's agreement to cap its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as a "concrete step." He noted that Tehran had taken initial measures to stop adding to its stockpile.

"I attach importance to the fact that for the first time — since the distancing of Iran from its past obligations — they are taking a different direction," Grossi said.

However, a senior diplomat expressed skepticism about Iran’s last-minute gesture to freeze its stockpile, describing it as "pretty disingenuous" since the measure required minimal effort and could easily be reversed.

The censure motion aims to increase diplomatic pressure on Iran to comply with its obligations and address the IAEA’s long-standing concerns. The final draft of the resolution, seen by AFP, calls for a "comprehensive report" from Grossi to be delivered no later than spring 2025.

The report is expected to provide details on Iran's nuclear activities and its cooperation with the agency, particularly regarding uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

The IAEA has long sought answers from Iran regarding the origin and current location of man-made uranium particles found at two undeclared sites, Varamin and Turquzabad, as part of the IAEA's years-long investigation.

In addition, the IAEA has published several reports which have found that Iran has significantly expanded its stockpile of uranium enriched to levels close to weapons-grade, defying international demands.

Iran has taken many steps since 2018 to scale back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers, after Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal during his first term as US President.