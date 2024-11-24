Aviv Brock, a young Israeli man from Rehovot who had worked as a locksmith in Tennessee, in recent months, was murdered over the weekend.

Brock, who worked mainly in a Jewish environment, was responding to a call by a client and when he arrived at the scene, he was murdered by the client.

Memphis police are attempting to locate suspects, but so far no suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder. At the same time, the family is working to bring Brock's body to Israel for burial.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said today (Sunday) that it is aware of the incident and its details are under investigation.

Initial details indicate that Brock arrived at an address given to him as part of his work. After two hours without contact, his friend went out to look for him and found him shot outside his car. The attackers stole his work equipment and left him mortally wounded at the scene.

"We want them to remember how amazing a person he was," his family told the local newspaper Rehovot News.