A recently released personal account about a 16-year-old boy showed hundreds of people the intense grief of the 74 children who lost fathers in battle this month.

“When 16-year-old Oren* fingered his father's green mud-stained shirt, he wondered if it was Israeli or Lebanese mud. It had been 2 weeks since the heart-thudding knock informing them that his father was killed in action, and signs of his father still filled the house.

His favorite coffee mug was still reserved for him, his army boots were at the front door, and his handwriting was scrawled on the calendar.

But nothing dug harder than the random waves of unbearable pain of knowing his father was murdered in a city in Lebanon, another victim of this war.”

The 74 orphans who lost a father last month are now facing a lifetime of milestones, bedtimes, and Shabbat meals with no father present.

A fund has been opened for each child, with the goal of $20,000 each. A close friend of one family shared, “The children have been hysterical since the loss of their father. Their fathers gave up their lives for the country, this is our chance to give back.”

Donations are needed to give every child financial security, now that their fathers can’t. Please support an orphan in memory of the fallen soldiers by donating on the Shomrei Yisroel crowdfunding page.

DONATE HERE TO SUPPORT 74 ORPHANS

*Names and details have been changed to protect the family's privacy