A second UNIFIL post was struck by rockets fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization today, the IDF announced.

"At 13:30 today (Tuesday), Hezbollah fired a number of rockets that hit and damaged a UNIFIL post in the area of Chamaa in southern Lebanon, the IDF stated. Hezbollah fired the rockets from the area of Maaliyeh in southern Lebanon," the military stated.

"This is the second time Hezbollah has fired and hit a UNIFIL post today. At 09:50 this morning (Tuesday), Hezbollah fired a rocket that hit a UNIFIL post in the Ramyeh area in southern Lebanon," the military added.