Israel has already begun laying out a list of recommendations for the Trump administration for ways to combat the International Criminal Court (ICC), which on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

According to the report by Kan News, over the past few days, Israel has compiled a list of suggested actions and sanctions against both the court and even specific individuals in it.

Officials in both Israel and around the world have condemned the ICC's decision.

The Prime Minister's Office called the decision "antisemitic" and likened it to the Dreyfus trial, adding that "No anti-Israel decision will prevent the State of Israel from defending its citizens."

Incoming US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz pledged a "strong response to the antisemitic bias of the ICC & UN come January."