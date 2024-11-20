The Metropolitan Police have declared that an Imam's prayer to "destroy Jewish homes" does not constitute a hate crime, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

The anti-Jewish prayer was uttered at an east London Mosque two weeks after the Hamas terrorist organization committed the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust on October 7, 2023.

The Imam stated, “Oh Allah, curse the Jews and the children of Israel. Oh Allah, curse the infidels and the polytheists. Oh Allah, break their words, shake their feet, disperse and tear apart their unity and ruin their houses and destroy their homes.”

A police spokesperson told the Chronicle that while “many people found the content upsetting… the entire sermon, including the wording, context and narrative have been reviewed and officers concluded that it does not meet the threshold of a crime."

The paper wrote that the police's assertion that the sermon did not reach the hate crime threshold "baffled security experts."

Lord Mann, a government adviser on antisemitism, criticized the finding and urged the police to investigate the incident again.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a Jewish security organization, said that the finding was indicative of “two-tier policing” that fails to treat Jews the way other communities are treated.

Britain as seen a surge in antisemitic incidents in the year that has passed since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Data released last month by the government found that religious hate crime in England and Wales surged by a record 25 percent over the past year, driven by an increase since the onset of the Gaza war.

The highest annual tally of religious hate crimes in over a decade was attributed to a rise in offenses "against Jewish people and to a lesser extent Muslims" following the Hamas attack on October 7 last year, the interior ministry reported.

Hate crimes against Jewish people more than doubled, reaching 3,282 cases, while offenses against Muslims also climbed to 3,866.

The data was released days after protesters carrying banners in support of Hezbollah marched through central London.

Incidents of antisemitism in Britain in recent months include one which occurred in May, when a woman carrying a large knife was arrested in Stamford Hill, north London.

The woman allegedly told a Jewish man that he is a "provocation" before adding, "You people, you Jewish...all the trouble you’re creating in the world."

A month earlier, a Jewish man was attacked by four men in Stamford Hill. According to the Stamford Hill Shomrim, a Jewish civilian watch organization, the four individuals approached the Jewish man, threatened him, and demanded he get into the trunk of their car.

Several days before that, two men were arrested at a pro-Palestinian Arab march in London. One of the men was taken into custody for carrying a swastika emblazoned placard and another for allegedly making racist remarks towards counter-protesters, the Metropolitan Police said.