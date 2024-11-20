The IDF announced on Wednesday evening that Sergeant First Class (res.) Eitan Ben Ami, aged 22, from Jerusalem, fell during combat in southern Lebanon as a result of a building collapse.

Ben Ami was a soldier in the Commando Brigade's Maglan Reservist Unit.

MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit) lamented: "Eitan was a determined and dedicated soldier who stood out with his bravery and contributing spirit which led him in every step. He was loved by his friends and appreciated by his commanders, he projected strength and calm even in the toughest times. I sent my deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Sergeant First Class (res.) Eitan Ben Ami was the 801st soldier to fall since the war began, and the 45th to fall in the ground operation in Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced that Sergeant First Class (res.) Roi Sasson, aged 21, from Mevaseret Zion, a soldier in the 90th "Nahshon" Battalion, Kfir Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the battle where SFC (Res.) Sasson was killed, the commander of the Kfir Battlion's Nahshon Brigade Lt. Col. Yoel Glickman, was severely wounded. He arrived at Sasson's funeral in a wheelchair to salute his soldier.