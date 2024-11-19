US Senate Majority Leader-Elect John Thune stated that the Senate and the US would adopt a more pro-Israel policy when President-Elect Donald Trump and the Republican Senate Majority come into office in January.

"It's been over 13 months now since Hamas terrorists waged war against Israel, and for the past year-plus, Democrats have struggled to support our ally Israel, and it has literally fractured the Democratic Party," Thune said. "For example, we are expecting, tomorrow, Senator [Bernie] Sanders to offer a resolution denying lethal aid to Israel."

"The refusal to have our ally's back and the hesitation to call out antisemitism in our own country has consequences. It enables bad behavior and bad actors around the world, and it encourages others to abandon Israel in their time of need" he stated. "Now you have the International Criminal Court, or the ICC, and its prosecutor, pursuing warrants against Israeli officials. That is outrageous and it is unlawful. The ICC rogue actions are a threat to our ally Israel and left unchecked could pose a threat to America in the future."

He called on outgoing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer "to bring a bill to the floor sanctioning the ICC which the House has already passed on a bipartisan basis. If he refuses to act, our Senate Republican majority, next year, will. We will stand with Israel and make this and other supportive legislation a top priority in the next Congress."

"So to our allies in Israel, and to the Jewish people around the world, my message to you is this: Reinforcements are on the way. Senate Republicans reclaim the majority in six weeks, and we when we do, will make clear that the United States Congress stands squarely in Israel’s corner, and we will help the Trump-Vance Administration defend Israel and promote peace in the region," Thune declared.