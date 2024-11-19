The head of the Gaza department in the elite SIGINT force Unit 8200 is vying for a promotion to the rank of colonel despite his part in the IDF's failure to prevent the October 7th massacre.

Ynet reports that the officer has thus far been spared from a dishonorable dismissal because of a prior connection to the Chief of Staff. Allegedly, he was Herzi Halevi's chief of staff when Halevi was chief of intelligence.

Military analyst Yossi Yehoshua criticized the conduct of the senior military leadership for refusing to resign following the massacre.

"Maybe they think that the young officers don't look up. Instead of setting a personal example, they imitate politicians, then write orders talking of 'values,'" he wrote.

He also accused the media of enabling the pattern, writing ''Herzi Halevi receives great support from those who dislike Netanyahu and works excellently with them.''