On the night of October 6, a fault occurred in a technological system used by the elite SIGINT force Unit 8200, which is supposed to provide significantly better information than was intercepted before the October 7th massacre.

Channel 12 News reported that upon identifying the fault, soldiers specializing in handling it were urgently called from home. A senior military intelligence official claims they were called immediately, while another intelligence source claimed they arrived only after 3:00.

They managed to restore the system to operation at 5:00, an hour and a half before the attack began. By the time it resumed extracting real-time information and reconstructing previous data, the attack had already started.

The commander of Unit 8200 said the information about the fault was conveyed to the Head of Military Intelligence, the Chief of Staff, and the director of the ISA. On the other hand, a senior intelligence official claimed to his colleagues that he did not receive a report that the system had ever been offline.

The IDF Spokesperson commented on the report: "The IDF is in the midst of investigating the events of October 7 and the preceding circumstances. The claims presented in the report are being checked as part of the investigations. Upon completion, the findings will be presented to the public transparently."