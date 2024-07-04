One of the closest and most focused warnings before the Hamas-perpetrated massacre in the Gaza envelope was revealed this evening (Thursday) on Channel 12 News.

According to the report, the warning ahead of the massacre was written by the same female sergeant from 8200. Like others, it was ignored.

In an email sent by the sergeant shortly before the massacre, she wrote that "The sword is coming. The time to warn the people is now."

In the email sent to several officers, including the intelligence officer of the Gaza Division, she wrote: "The training shows us that the 'Jericho Wall' plan is realistic and rehearsed, meaning that Hamas already has forces practicing these scenarios and knows how to execute them when ordered."

"It is likely that we will not be able to provide a long enough warning to prepare for preventing the event. This is the place to think about formulating coping strategies for when the event actually happens to minimize the damage," she added.

She noted that "the other side is determined in its intentions to execute the plan. If the plan is activated - we are expected to fight a bitter and hard battle. The exercise very much resembles the plan that appeared in 'Jericho Wall' to destroy the Gaza Division's defense system. The raid training into the country's territory indicates that the 'Jericho Walls' plan is no longer just on paper."

She concluded with a note of desperation: "This email is like the horn sounding because the sword is coming - the time to warn the people is now."

Her words parallel Ezekiel 33:6. "But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people and the sword comes and takes someone’s life, that person’s life will be taken because of their sin, but I will hold the watchman accountable for their blood."

Nevertheless, all the officers who received the letter dismissed it.

The IDF responded, saying: "The IDF is in the midst of internal operational investigations of the events of October 7th and what preceded them. The purpose of the reviews is to learn and draw lessons for the continuation of the fighting. The investigations are being conducted these days, and once concluded, will be transparently presented to the public."