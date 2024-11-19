A year after the disappearance of Yoram Fliter, aged 31, his prepaid bus card (Rav Kav) has been located in a forest near Beit Shemesh.

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, along with members of his family, located the card on Sunday during a special day of searching to mark one year since his disappearance. Fliter has been considered missing since his vehicle was discovered a year ago in the parking lot of a national park near Beit Shemesh.

Following the discovery of the card, the search was extended into a second day, during which additional evidence was located and sent for forensic examination.

Israel Dog Unit director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented “This was a miracle, there is no other way to describe it. On the anniversary of his disappearance, his brother discovered his bus card, despite dense vegetation along the trail where we are searching. This represents a significant breakthrough. In the coming days we will be expanding our search in this area in the hopes of reaching Yoram, and there is a chance we will soon know what became of him.”