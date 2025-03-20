A violent incident occurred in Beit Shemesh on Wednesday night, when a group of extremist haredi individuals attacked Mayor Shmuel Greenberg as he was leaving a family event.

During the incident, the attackers overturned Greenberg’s vehicle and vandalized it. The mayor’s son, who was with him at the time, required medical attention.

Footage from Beit Shemesh showed Greenberg himself being rescued from the scene by police while wearing a helmet on his head.

President Isaac Herzog declared: "I would like to encorage and say to you: 'Fear not, nor be dismayed.' You have undergone a terrible and horrible assault by thugs while performing your duty, which is violence that should never happen under any circumstances." The mayor thanked the president for his support and added: "We will continue with all our might and will not be deterred."

The haredi Degel HaTorah movement strongly condemned the assault, calling it "A brutal, unprecedented attack and a terrible desecration of God's name. We support Rabbi Greenberg for his activities on behalf of the city's residents and emphasize that we wil continue to assist him in his public endeavors."

UTJ MK Yaakov Asher added "The dangerous violence perpetrated last night by unscrupulous elements against the mayor and his family is grave and deserves the strongest condemnation. I commend the mayor for his work on behalf of the residents of Beit Shemesh and call for disputes to be conducted in the spirit of peace and dialogue. Violence and thuggery are not the way of the Torah and have no place in our camp."