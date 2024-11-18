Captain Yogev Pazy, killed in action in Jabaliya, was laid to rest today in the Gva'ot Bar cemetery.

Gil, Yogev's father, eulogized him and said: "More than a year has passed since the war began. You were so frustrated when you were stationed in Judea and Samaria and weren’t there to help. And then Gal. The moment before entering Rafah. You made it to the funeral and entered Rafah. And now we have to tell about you."

"You were named after Lieutenant Yaron Yogev who fell in Lebanon. My Yogev. From a young age, you showed determination and perseverance, you were a seeker of justice and truth. You qualified for Egoz, reached Kfir, and experienced so much loss. And here you are. But not really. A son to me and your mother. A brother to Noam, Mor, and Barak. A true friend to so many. A soldier and a comrade-in-arms. A lover of the land and the flag. I want to tell all of you, our door will always be open. I know what it is to stand before the door of a bereaved family and hesitate. Do not hesitate. It is not always easy. We are proud of you and love you."

Lieutenant Colonel Saar Moadim also eulogized him, saying, "This is the pain and loss of a hero. A true warrior. You arrived at the Nachshon Battalion after significant service in the Egoz unit. You were a special commander driven by motivation, aiming to lead soldiers after him, and our paths intertwined. You joined officers with Zionist values. You reached the unit with a different character, determined to teach the brigade. You took from everyone you met along the way, and from the moment you entered the department, you stood out. You created a sense of security among all the soldiers. They always stood before your eyes, in everything. You were always there for them."

"Your soldiers say that through your actions you showed what true command is. Always at the forefront, working out of noble-mindedness and striving to engage the enemy. You were a true warrior, full of passion for action for the defense of the homeland. You acted with purpose and fought bravely for the land you loved so dearly. From a young age, you were a leader with big dreams. We stand here with a hurting and longing heart. Your friends are right now continuing the fight in the place where you fell as a hero."

Lieutenant Colonel Yoel Glickman, commander of the 90th Battalion, eulogized him remotely with a recording sent from the battle in the Gaza Strip: "We continue the mission you left behind. I knew it was difficult for you when your friends in Egoz were in Lebanon. It was important to you always to be first in any attack. You made sure to go out prepared and for the final mission you came out ready and thorough. Pazy, you were an unusual commander. I wish to share in the grief of the dear Pazy family. We will come to visit you as soon as we complete our mission. We are in a war for the existence of Israel. We continue in your path, Pazy."

Rotem, Pazy’s girlfriend, said: "I fell in love with you at age 9 when you chased me during family trips. You were always a standout child. No matter how old you were, it was always important for you to fulfill your dreams. As we grew a bit older, we decided to be together. I told you I never received flowers, and later you sent me a huge bouquet to the base. Even after we parted, I knew you’d be there for me. We were the right person at the wrong time. Yogev loved the homeland so much that he was willing to do everything for it - no matter the price. His big dream was to develop the desert. The day before yesterday, the desert was barren, and now there is a wildflower there. After all you've done, you deserve to rest."

Shaked, Pazy’s good friend, said: "In the last conversation when you told me you were entering Gaza, you told me you hoped I had prepared a good eulogy. You were always sure of your truth. You always said you were willing to die for the country. You promised that when you 'grow up,' you would establish a Jewish settlement in the Negev. Our lives have been linked since the mission. I remember how lucky I felt to have a friend for life. It's so hard to grasp that we won’t create more memories. You knew and understood the risks. I know you would want us not to be sad but proud of you. I'm sure that my heart that is now broken will be filled with great joy."